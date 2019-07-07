Critical Analysis: Fission Uranium (FCUUF) & Its Peers

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS: FCUUF) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fission Uranium to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium’s rivals have a beta of -0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -1.31% -1.30% Fission Uranium Competitors -323.35% 44.40% 2.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fission Uranium and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A -$4.00 million -36.98 Fission Uranium Competitors $7.39 billion $1.23 billion 8.86

Fission Uranium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fission Uranium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fission Uranium Competitors 515 1460 1559 89 2.34

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 278.58%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 74.52%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Fission Uranium rivals beat Fission Uranium on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

