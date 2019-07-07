Contrasting Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) & HUYA (NASDAQ:HUYA)

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chinanet Online and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinanet Online 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 0 1 10 0 2.91

HUYA has a consensus target price of $28.07, suggesting a potential upside of 8.01%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Chinanet Online.

Profitability

This table compares Chinanet Online and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinanet Online -25.64% -89.30% -42.37% HUYA -35.91% 4.60% 3.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chinanet Online and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinanet Online $57.15 million 0.40 -$14.02 million N/A N/A HUYA $678.27 million 7.72 -$281.83 million $0.10 259.90

Chinanet Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Chinanet Online shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chinanet Online has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUYA beats Chinanet Online on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinanet Online

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet advertising portals, including 28.com; and liansuo.com. It also produces and distributes television shows comprising advertisements. The company serves customers in the food and beverage, women accessories, footwear, apparel and garments, home goods and construction materials, environmental protection equipment, cosmetic and health care, education network, and other industries. ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

