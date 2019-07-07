Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.01.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Computer Programs & Systems has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.65.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.81 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $286,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $189,337.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,816.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,605 shares of company stock worth $1,069,138 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $661,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

