Comparing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 10.18% 14.05% 9.04% NVE 54.81% 17.21% 17.00%

NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Semtech does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Semtech and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $53.70, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Semtech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Semtech is more favorable than NVE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semtech and NVE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $627.20 million 5.21 $63.06 million $1.33 36.86 NVE $26.47 million 12.61 $14.51 million N/A N/A

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than NVE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats NVE on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

