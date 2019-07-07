Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several analysts have issued reports on CTBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
CTBI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $42.32. 18,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $752.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.64. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.
About Community Trust Bancorp
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.
