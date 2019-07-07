Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 980 ($12.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.25. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 716 ($9.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,019.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.