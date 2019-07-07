CIBC Lowers Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$61.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$66.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Linamar alerts:

LNR opened at C$46.19 on Thursday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$42.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Jarrell sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.02, for a total value of C$3,840,112.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,559,859.87.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.