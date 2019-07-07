Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $512.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce sales of $512.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $514.00 million and the lowest is $511.82 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $544.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Kimberly Roy Tofalli acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at $76,881.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 23,100 shares of company stock worth $82,741. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,250,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. 1,389,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,424. The stock has a market cap of $408.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.