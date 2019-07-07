Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of CTT opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 154.70% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.18%.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, insider Brian M. Davis acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 105,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,073.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 367.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.