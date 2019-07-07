Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Cut to “Neutral” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$85.00.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$74.00 to C$63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$72.73.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$52.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.92. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$76.68.

In other news, Director Bruce Linton sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.92, for a total transaction of C$8,654,067.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 422,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,924,256.81. Also, Senior Officer Mark Anthony Nicholas Zekulin sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.85, for a total value of C$8,808,648.10. Insiders have sold a total of 433,333 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,985 in the last quarter.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

