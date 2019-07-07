Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers’ small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cambrex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cambrex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of CBM opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Cambrex has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambrex will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambrex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,337,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

Cambrex Company Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

