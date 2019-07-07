Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CDZI opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.64. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.
Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
About Cadiz
Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.