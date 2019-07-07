Brokerages Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) PT at $30.60

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:WRI traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.74. 492,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,363,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,562.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

