Brokerages Set Vinci SA (EPA:DG) PT at $96.98

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €97.26 ($113.10).

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

DG traded down €0.78 ($0.91) on Tuesday, hitting €91.24 ($106.09). 885,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €90.09.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

