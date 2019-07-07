Brokerages Set Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 180,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,985. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $7,459,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,025,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 107,725 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 71,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

