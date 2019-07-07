Brokerages Set Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $54.00

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 398,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,829. Five9 has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,463,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $69,286.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,464.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 598,748 shares of company stock worth $29,860,534. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Five9 by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after purchasing an additional 160,680 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.