Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Price Target at $30.17

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$32.00 target price on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Benoit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.71, for a total transaction of C$1,035,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,875 shares in the company, valued at C$2,213,381.25.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.49. The company had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$16.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.65.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$201.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Mining will post 1.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

