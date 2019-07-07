Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $10.75

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research firms have commented on NLY. Nomura began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,200,179. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.13.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Keyes bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,886,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,573.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 482,780 shares of company stock worth $4,629,037. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,920,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 3,868,272 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 33.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 116,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

