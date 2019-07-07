Brokerages Expect WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. WEX posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $9.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $10.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

WEX stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.95. WEX has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $212.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,156,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $1,701,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,267 shares of company stock worth $9,960,178. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Ffcm LLC increased its position in WEX by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WEX by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in WEX by 20.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

