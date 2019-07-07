Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.50 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

NYSE CMP opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $70.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.22%.

In related news, Director Lori A. Walker bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.21 per share, with a total value of $36,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James D. Standen bought 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.05 per share, with a total value of $36,018.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,722 shares of company stock valued at $144,229 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 169.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.