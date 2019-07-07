Brokerages Anticipate Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will announce $131.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $131.60 million. Penumbra posted sales of $109.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $536.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.25 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $642.39 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $645.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $128.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,409. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 318.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.65. Penumbra has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 175 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $28,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sridhar Kosaraju sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $651,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,175 shares of company stock worth $5,649,297 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,155,000 after buying an additional 173,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,646,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,116,000 after buying an additional 68,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 17,324 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 924,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,969,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Penumbra by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 902,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after buying an additional 177,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

