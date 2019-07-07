Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on GLYC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

NASDAQ GLYC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.97. 157,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,831. The company has a current ratio of 23.88, a quick ratio of 23.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $516.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

