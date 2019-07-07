BNP Paribas Upgrades DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) to “Outperform”

DRAX Grp PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of DRAX Grp PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

OTCMKTS:DRXGY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23. DRAX Grp PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire; and develops open-cycle gas turbine projects.

