BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.65 target price on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of $239.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.86.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$144.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

