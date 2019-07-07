BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABX. Desjardins raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$20.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.35. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$12.54 and a 1-year high of C$21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion and a PE ratio of -16.96.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,759,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709,003 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,196,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,281,000 after acquiring an additional 946,900 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,660,000.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

