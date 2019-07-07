Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $111,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,119,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,116,493.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,905 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

