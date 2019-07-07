Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:BLTG opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. Blancco Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 157 ($2.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 million and a P/E ratio of 36.43.

In related news, insider Frank Blin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,600.16).

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

