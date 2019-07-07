BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Purchases A$121,022.20 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 93,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,022.20 ($85,831.35).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 112,405 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,746.75 ($107,621.81).

On Thursday, June 13th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 68,000 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,800.00 ($65,106.38).

On Thursday, June 6th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 150,832 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$211,164.80 ($149,762.27).

On Monday, April 15th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 119,186 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,802.28 ($82,838.50).

BlackWall Property Trust stock opened at A$1.29 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 million and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.36. BlackWall Property Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.26 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of A$1.55 ($1.10).

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

