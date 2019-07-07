BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.08.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.00. 990,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $79.13 and a 12 month high of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of -248.48 and a beta of 1.35.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $356,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,982,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

