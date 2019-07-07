BidaskClub Upgrades P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

PTSI stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.49.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $128.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 16.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.