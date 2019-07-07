BidaskClub Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFST has been the topic of several other reports. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $45,732.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 562,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 111,710 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 110,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

