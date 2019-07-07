BidaskClub Lowers Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.95. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

