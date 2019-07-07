BidaskClub Downgrades Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTRL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Control4 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson cut Control4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Control4 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Control4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ:CTRL opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $637.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Control4 has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.64 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Control4 will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,944 shares of company stock valued at $686,674. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Control4 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

