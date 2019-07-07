BHP Group’s (BBL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

BBL opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in BHP Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,057,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after purchasing an additional 418,788 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 63,456 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

