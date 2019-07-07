BHP Group’s (BBL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBL. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.
BBL opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
