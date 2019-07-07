Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGNE. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beigene in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.38.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75. Beigene has a one year low of $105.19 and a one year high of $194.56.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. Beigene’s revenue was up 139.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 4,847 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $612,951.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,611,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,566,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,779,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $9,008,460. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Beigene by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

