Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €95.48 ($111.02).

ETR:BEI opened at €107.35 ($124.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.95. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a twelve month high of €108.50 ($126.16).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

