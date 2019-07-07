Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €80.63 ($93.76).

BAYN opened at €60.71 ($70.59) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.48.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

