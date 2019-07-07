Barclays Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA)

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €19.14 ($22.26).

Shares of TKA opened at €12.19 ($14.17) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €12.09. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

