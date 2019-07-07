Barclays Raises Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 900

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRES. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (up previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Fresnillo to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.77).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

LON FRES opened at GBX 880.40 ($11.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 807.32. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 712.60 ($9.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,158.50 ($15.14).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.