Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) Insider Acquires £3,440 in Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC (LON:BOCH) insider Efstratios-Georgios (Takis) Arapoglou bought 2,000 shares of Bank of Cyprus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,440 ($4,494.97).

Efstratios-Georgios (Takis) Arapoglou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Efstratios-Georgios (Takis) Arapoglou bought 4,158 shares of Bank of Cyprus stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £7,276.50 ($9,508.04).

BOCH stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1,504.27. Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.34.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It offers current, savings, notice, and instant access accounts, as well as fixed term deposits; debit and credit cards; overdraft facilities; car, personal, student, and housing loans; life and general insurance products; and finance, factoring, investment banking, fund management, and private banking services.

