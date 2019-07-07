Bank of America Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €120.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.40 ($136.51) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €111.00 ($129.07) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €113.05 ($131.46).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €104.25 ($121.22) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.84. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

