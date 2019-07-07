Baader Bank Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €6.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €5.90 ($6.86) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.21) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.33 ($6.19).

Ceconomy stock opened at €5.05 ($5.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.23 ($3.76) and a one year high of €8.40 ($9.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €4.87.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

