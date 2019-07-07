Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Receives $30.64 Average PT from Analysts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Kramvis sold 55,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $1,547,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,153.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 982,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

