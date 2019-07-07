Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANIK. Sidoti set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

ANIK opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.