Analyzing Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 27.36% 40.16% 17.47% QuickLogic -101.73% -68.38% -37.63%

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. QuickLogic does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 6.64 $467.31 million $2.71 22.21 QuickLogic $12.63 million 5.37 -$13.78 million ($0.15) -3.90

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maxim Integrated Products and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 1 11 5 0 2.24 QuickLogic 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus target price of $61.35, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Maxim Integrated Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maxim Integrated Products is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats QuickLogic on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

