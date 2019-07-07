Analyzing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Rwe Ag Sp (NYSE:RWEOY)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Rwe Ag Sp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $16.08 billion 0.68 -$2.06 billion ($1.74) -5.14 Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 0.99 $465.31 million ($0.38) -67.83

Rwe Ag Sp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -8.68% -11.69% -5.60% Rwe Ag Sp N/A -8.72% -1.48%

Dividends

Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cenovus Energy pays out -8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -147.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rwe Ag Sp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Rwe Ag Sp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 8 7 0 2.47 Rwe Ag Sp 0 2 2 1 2.80

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.42%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Volatility and Risk

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rwe Ag Sp beats Cenovus Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. Its Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, and include interests in natural gas processing facilities. The company's Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Rwe Ag Sp

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

