Analysts Set Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) PT at $44.17

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on WK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Workiva to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.45. 142,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,549. Workiva has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,290,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,252,917.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $1,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 235,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,640,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,585 shares of company stock valued at $10,808,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2,526.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $1,493,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

