Analysts Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $2.69

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.69.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,861,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.26. 456,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,344. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $320.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.67%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.