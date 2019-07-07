Analysts Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Price Target at $2.69

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.69.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,861,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.67%.
Nordic American Tanker Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
