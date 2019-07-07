Analysts Set New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target at $19.43

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

NFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director David J. Grain purchased 28,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $358,817.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Grain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,599 shares of company stock valued at $694,772 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

