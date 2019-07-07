Analysts Set CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) PT at $189.71

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.64.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $202.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 4,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $815,374.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,865,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,373 shares of company stock worth $8,964,499. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. FMR LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,417,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 19,784.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,518,000 after buying an additional 1,272,109 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,776,000 after buying an additional 537,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,509. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group has a 1 year low of $158.35 and a 1 year high of $204.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

